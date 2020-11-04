Decision 2020

Man Who Died of Coronavirus Wins Election for North Dakota State Legislature

Republican David Andahl won his seat to the state House of Representatives less than one month after he died from COVID-19

By Tim Fitzsimons

North Dakota legislature candidate David Andahl in a photo posted to his campaign page on Facebook.
Facebook

Republican David Andahl, who died from COVID-19 in October, won his election to the North Dakota state legislature on Tuesday, NBC News reports.

Andahl, a "Trump Republican" according to the Grand Forks Herald, ran a primary challenge against a powerful Republican and won earlier this year. He was then endorsed by influential figures like Gov. Doug Burgum, who won re-election on Tuesday.

He was elected to the state House of Representatives for the 8th District alongside fellow Republican Dave Nehring, North Dakota election officials declared.

Decision 2020

The latest news on the 2020 presidential election

Decision 2020 Nov 4

LIVE RESULTS: Top State Races in Pennsylvania

Decision 2020 Nov 4

LIVE RESULTS: Top Congressional Races in Our Area

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020coronavirusNorth Dakota
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us