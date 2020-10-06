More than 2.4 million voters in Pennsylvania have already requested mail-in ballots while every single voter in New Jersey is receiving one whether they want to use it or not.

Once reserved for voters using absentee ballots, mail-in voting is expected to reach near 50% of total votes cast in the Nov. 3 presidential election due to the COVID-19 pandemic and new laws.

Still, many voters who are eager to cast their ballots without going in person to a polling place are concerned about the U.S. Postal Service's ability to handle the influx of mail in the four weeks before the election. That is in part because of the Trump administration's leadership at the post office and cuts to the agency.

Counties across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware have in turn set up dozens of drop boxes for mail-in ballots, allowing voters to circumvent the post office. The drop boxes face a federal court challenge from Republicans in Pennsylvania, but as of today, voters are using them in all three states that make up the Philadelphia region. NBC10 has created a map with every drop box in the region (except for Delaware County, Pennsylvania, where locations are still being determined).

Click on blue markers below to find out the exact address of nearby drop boxes. You'll find hours listed for when the drop boxes will be open for voters. The drop boxes will be locked after hours by county election officials because of election law requirements. There is also a searchable list below the map.