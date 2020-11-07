Local Leaders React to Biden Winning Presidency

News outlets' projection of Joe Biden as winner of the presidential election elicited statements from leaders across the world, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and many others.

But he received congratulations from local leaders as well, including many in his home state of Delaware, which Biden represented in the U.S. Senate for more than 30 years.

And despite some Republicans siding with the now-lame duck President Donald Trump, who has not conceded, support for Biden came from both sides of the aisle, though. Here's what local leaders said:

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-PA

“President Trump and former Vice President Biden have run hard, spirited campaigns that have inspired record civic engagement. I applaud both of them for their desire to serve our nation.

“Today’s announcement by the media of the election’s outcome is a projection. A final outcome will be reached when the election process concludes, which is after all legal votes have been counted, litigation is resolved, and any recounts are completed.

“Democracy succeeds only when all sides can trust that the election process is fair and transparent. Given the extremely close result, the American people must be assured that the process is being conducted with integrity. This means campaign representatives must have meaningful access to observe whether the law is being followed. I strongly encourage all state and local officials to ensure that this happens as the election process is completed.”

Delaware Gov. John Carney

This is a proud day for Delaware.



This is a proud day for Delaware.

Congratulations to my friend Joe Biden - the first President from the First State! — Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) November 7, 2020

Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA

“I congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in this campaign. It’s now time to unite and heal our Nation so we can build back better. Coming together as one Nation, we can defeat the virus, rebuild our economy for workers and families and provide a brighter future for our children.”

Gov. Tom Wolf, D-PA

Congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris.



Pennsylvania is proud to send a native son to the White House who's never forgotten his Scranton roots.



In Vice President-elect Harris, we'll have a fighter against injustice prioritizing working people. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 7, 2020

Wilmington, Del. City Council

"Wilmington City Council shares sentiments of congratulations to Delaware's own President-Elect Joe Biden and history making Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. This election was one of the most important and consequential elections of our time. It is now time to come together as one nation, unite and heal."

Former Gov. Tom Ridge, R-PA

This is a proud day for America and my home state of PA. As we celebrate, let's remember those who gave their lives so that we can have days like these - when our system of democracy shines brightly from coast to coast. Let us all celebrate this most sacred act of citizenship. — Gov. Tom Ridge (@GovRidge) November 7, 2020

Dennis Assanis, University of Delaware

“On behalf of his alma mater the University of Delaware, I want to congratulate Joseph R. Biden Jr. on his momentous victory in the 2020 presidential election. His long and distinguished career in public service has served as an inspiring example of the power of a UD education. What’s more, our students, faculty, staff and alumni know with pride that our nation has a Blue Hen as President of the United States. As he continues to serve our nation, we look forward to carrying on the important work of the Biden Institute and the Biden School of Public Policy and Administration at the University of Delaware.”

Mayor Jim Kenney, D-Philadelphia

Congratulations, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Our best days still lie ahead. — Jim #PhillyVotes Kenney (@PhillyMayor) November 7, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Kenney thanked the poll workers who worked round the clock sorting, arranging, scanning and counting ballots.