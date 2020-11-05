Decision 2020

Judge Orders Further Sweeps of Postal Service Facilities for Undelivered Ballots

Advocacy groups and postal employees have emphasized that all ballots that weren't scanned were likely to have been delivered

By Phil McCausland and Laura Strickler

NBC Universal, Inc.

A federal judge ordered the Postal Service on Thursday to continue its sweep of mail facilities to check for undelivered ballots in states that have extended vote delivery deadlines, such as North Carolina and Pennsylvania, NBC News reports.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of Washington, D.C., ordered the sweeps to continue until the end of the day Friday to ensure that all the mailed ballots are counted. The order, the result of a lawsuit brought by voter advocacy groups, is intended to mitigate concerns that a number of ballots in the Postal Service's care potentially were not delivered.

Concern was raised Wednesday about ballots that were scanned into the Postal Service system but did not get outgoing scans. The agency said that in an attempt to deliver the ballots more quickly, it bypassed the outgoing delivery scan in some cases.

Decision 2020

The latest news on the 2020 presidential election

Donald Trump 7 mins ago

Here Are the Lawsuits Filed Over PA's Vote Count

Decision 2020 Nov 4

LIVE RESULTS: Top State Races in Pennsylvania

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020U.S. Postal Servicemail-in ballots
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us