Joy to the Polls: Dancing, Music as Voters Wait in Line

Some voters who waited in lines on Election Day and the days before were treated to some free entertainment, whether it was dancing, singing or live music.

Much of it was part of an effort called Joy to the Polls, which has spread through social media the past few weeks, particularly in Philadelphia.

There were brass bands, DJs, dancing voters, and performers encouraging others to dance.

Others who might not have used the hashtag had the same goal: keeping voters engaged and entertained near their polling place. Antionette Lee from our reporting partner KYW witnessed this performance from the band Snacktime Philly:

#ElectionDay in South Philly y’all! Voters enjoying some 🎷🎼🥁 from #Snacktimephilly on the way to cast those ballots. pic.twitter.com/pmGEnpYpzR — Antionette Lee (@arleeonair) November 3, 2020

Earlier this week, the rapper Common served as conductor while Snacktime played outside the Liacouras Center, which is a satellite voting location.

If you want to see more, check out the @JoyToThePolls Twitter account.

And if you haven't voted, be sure to check out our voter guide here for everything you need to know, including how to check if you're registered, and where to vote. Polls close at 8 p.m. and ballot drop boxes could close earlier depending on where you live.