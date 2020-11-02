Donald Trump

Join Us Live on Election Night: Streaming Coverage of All National, Local Races

NBC10 and Telemundo62 will be live from 7 p.m. through midnight on all our digital platforms with coverage of Election Night

NBC Universal, LLC

Join NBC10 and Telemundo62 LIVE on Election Night for local coverage of the presidential race in Battleground PA -- and all the local races you care about.

We'll be live on all our digital platforms with streaming coverage from 7 p.m. to midnight. Our stream includes digital-only live reports and interviews on what's happening in the Delaware Valley -- plus all the NBC10 election night updates and a full hour of NBC10 News at 11.

You can watch live on the free NBC10 app, on the NBC10 website and on the NBC10 Roku and Apple TV apps. To get any of our apps, click here.

We'll also be live on Telemundo62's app, on the Telemundo62 website and on the Telemundo62 Roku and Apple TV apps. To get any of our apps, click here.

Pennsylvania is the most-contested state in the nation's presidential race right now, with both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden campaigning as recently as this week for Keystone State votes.

But we also have other major races to watch, including tight races for several local Congressional seats, state house races in Pennsylvania and Delaware, a governor's race in Delaware -- and the ballot question over legalizing marijuana in New Jersey.

We'll keep you posted all night -- and we will keep the news in context, with interviews with national and local newsmakers.

Come back at 7 p.m. and join us live!

