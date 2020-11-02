Join Us Live on Election Night: Streaming Coverage of All National, Local Races

Join NBC10 and Telemundo62 LIVE on Election Night for local coverage of the presidential race in Battleground PA -- and all the local races you care about.

We'll be live on all our digital platforms with streaming coverage from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Pennsylvania is the most-contested state in the nation's presidential race right now, with both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden campaigning as recently as this week for Keystone State votes.

But we also have other major races to watch, including tight races for several local Congressional seats, state house races in Pennsylvania and Delaware, a governor's race in Delaware -- and the ballot question over legalizing marijuana in New Jersey.

We'll keep you posted all night -- and we will keep the news in context, with interviews with national and local newsmakers.

