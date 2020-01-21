Hillary Clinton Blasts Bernie Sanders: ‘Nobody Likes Him’

Almost four years since their rough Democratic primary battle, Hillary Clinton has not let up on her criticism of Sen. Bernie Sanders, NBC News reported.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, says of Sanders in a new documentary "nobody likes him."

"He was in Congress for years," Clinton says in the soon-to-be-released four-part Hulu documentary "Hillary," The Hollywood Reporter reported. "He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It's all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it."

Asked by The Hollywood Reporter if her assessment still stands, Clinton said, "Yes, it does."

Clinton also criticized the "culture" around Sanders, in particular, "his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women."

Asked where she would endorse and campaign for Sanders if he gets the nomination, Clinton said, "I'm not going to go there yet. We're still in a very vigorous primary season."

The Sanders campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.