Here are the Philly Locations Where You Can Cast a Mail-in Ballot or Register to Vote

Philadelphia voters now have in-person locations where they can register to vote or cast a mail-in ballot in person.

These locations will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

At these locations, voters can:

Register to vote (if this is your first time to register, click here for information)

Request a mail-in ballot in-person, receive it, vote, and return it

Drop off already voted mail-in ballots

Get a replacement ballots if they have requested an absentee or mail-in ballot (though that service will not be available until Oct. 6th, so it will not duplicating ballots already being delivered in the mail)

Here is a map of the locations: