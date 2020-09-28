Decision 2020

Here are the Philly Locations Where You Can Cast a Mail-in Ballot or Register to Vote

These locations are opening Sept. 29 in Philadelphia

Philadelphia voters now have in-person locations where they can register to vote or cast a mail-in ballot in person.

These locations will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

At these locations, voters can:

  • Register to vote (if this is your first time to register, click here for information)
  • Request a mail-in ballot in-person, receive it, vote, and return it
  • Drop off already voted mail-in ballots
  • Get a replacement ballots if they have requested an absentee or mail-in ballot (though that service will not be available until Oct. 6th, so it will not duplicating ballots already being delivered in the mail)

Here is a map of the locations:

