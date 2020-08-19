DNC 2020

Former President Obama to Speak in Philly on Night Three of the DNC

By David Chang

In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, former U.S. President Barack Obama attends a plenary session of the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific, organized by the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
AP Photo/Vincent Thian

What to Know

  • Former President Barack Obama will speak at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia Wednesday as part of night three of the virtual Democratic National Convention.
  • Aside from Obama, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is set to be officially nominated Wednesday night, making her the first Black and South Asian woman to appear on a major political party’s ticket.

Former President Barack Obama will be in Philadelphia Wednesday to deliver his speech on the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention. 

Obama will speak at the Museum of the American Revolution and is expected to make his case for why his former vice president Joe Biden should become the president of the United States. 

Obama has delivered memorable speeches in Philadelphia in the past. During a campaign rally at Eakins Oval for Hillary Clinton in 2016, he jokingly told the crowd he was scouting Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz ahead of the team’s matchup against the Chicago Bears. 

During Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, he gave his famed “A More Perfect Union” speech at the Constitution Center in Old City. 

Aside from Obama, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is set to be officially nominated Wednesday night, making her the first Black and South Asian woman to appear on a major political party’s ticket.

Former First Lady and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will also speak Wednesday night.

