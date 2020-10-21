Ex-President Obama to Host Drive-In Rally in Philly in Bid to Boost Turnout for Biden

Former President Barack Obama will host a drive-in rally in Philadelphia on Wednesday as he seeks to get out the vote for Joe Biden in the former vice president’s bid to oust President Donald Trump.

Obama will look to increase the chances of high voter turnout in deep blue Philadelphia, which will be key for a Biden victory, along with surrounding suburban counties and a handful of counties in western Pennsylvania. The former president will speak at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

Wednesday’s rally will be the first time back in Philadelphia for Obama, who spoke in the city’s Museum of the American Revolution during the virtual Democratic National Convention earlier this year.

Biden's campaign headquarters are located in Philadelphia, and he has also made stops in the city, notably delivering a national address in City Hall during the unrest and protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Trump narrowly won Pennsylvania in 2016, flipping it red for the first time since 1988, and the battleground state is seen as a key pick-up that could decide the 2020 race for either candidate.

Democrats hold an edge in voter registration in Pennsylvania, but the same was true in 2016, when the party lost. Biden is hoping backlash to President Trump, as well as his own Scranton roots, can help him flip the state back and springboard him into the White House.

The 2020 presidential election will be one of the most consequential in our lifetime, and voting is already underway. You can make your voice heard by using NBC10's voter's guide here.

Need quick answers about voting sent right to your phone? Text EQUALINFO to 73224 to ask any question about voting access, deadlines, locations and more.