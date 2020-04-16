Elizabeth Warren

Warren Says She Would Be Biden’s Running Mate If Asked

Warren dropped out of the race for president in March and formally endorsed the former vice president earlier Wednesday

In this Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) participate in the Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, said Wednesday she would accept the job of vice presidential running mate if Joe Biden asked, NBC News reports.

Biden, who became the Democrat's apparent nominee after Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race earlier this month, pledged during a Democratic presidential debate a month ago to "pick a woman to be my vice president."

Since that announcement, there's been speculation about who the former vice president would choose. Warren, the top-performing woman in the 2020 race for the White House, has been on many pundits' short lists.

"If he asked you to be his running make, would you say yes?" MSNBC'S Rachel Maddow asked Warren on Wednesday night.

"Yes," Warren said.

