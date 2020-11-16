Election Latest: Fauci ‘Concerned' About Trump Stalling Biden Transition

President-elect Joe Biden is quietly pushing forward with the business of preparing to become America’s next commander in chief even as President Donald Trump, who refuses to concede the election, and his allies seemed determined to make his transition as difficult as possible.

Biden is building his administration and focusing on how to address the coronavirus pandemic once in office, without Trump's cooperation. This week, Biden's advisors will meet with vaccine makers for a detailed understanding of distribution plans being finalized by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Pentagon.

Meanwhile, Trump still insists without evidence the election was stolen from him even though Republican and Democratic election officials nationwide have said publicly the election went well and international observers confirm there were no serious irregularities.

Dr. Fauci 'Concerned' About Trump Stalling Biden Transition at Critical Time in Pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is "concerned about" the lack of a smooth transition between presidential administrations when it comes to the federal government's coronavirus response during a crucial period in the next few months.

"As you know I've served in six administrations, so I've seen a number of transitions, and I know that transitions are very important to get a smooth, as I use the metaphor, essentially passing a baton without stopping running," Fauci told Savannah Guthrie on TODAY Monday. "You just want things to go very smoothly so hopefully we'll see that soon. Transitions are important."

President Donald Trump's administration has yet to share information in any capacity with President-elect Joe Biden's incoming team as Trump continues to contest election results that show a clear victory for Biden. And with news of promising test results from drugmakers like Pfizer and Moderna on a potential COVID-19 vaccine, the months ahead could involve the complicated process of rolling out life-saving vaccines amid a rocky transition between administrations.

"The virus is not going to stop and call a timeout while things change, the virus is just going to keep going," he said. "This is something that just is now going in a very, very strong right direction. The vaccines are effective, we want to get it approved as quickly as we possibly can, we want to get doses to people starting in December and then we want to really get the ball rolling as we get into January, February and March.

"We want a smooth process with that, and the way you do that is by essentially having the two groups speak to each other and exchange information."

Read the full story on TODAY.com.

Biden, Harris to Deliver Remarks on Economic Recovery Plan

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will deliver remarks on the economy Monday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware, their transition team said Sunday.

The remarks, scheduled for a news conference at 1:45 p.m. ET, will be their first major speech addressing the nation's economic recovery and long-term growth plans since winning the presidency.

Whether he can push ahead with his agenda, however, hinges on if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell emerges in the new Congress as majority or minority leader. While the House is in Democratic hands, the Senate remains undecided, a 50-48 lead for Republicans heading into a Jan. 5 runoff for two seats in Georgia that will determine party control.

Emboldened Republicans, after a stronger than expected election night, may see their own mandate to serve as a block on a Biden agenda.

Trump Campaign Retreats From Key Claim in Pennsylvania Suit

President Donald Trump’s campaign on Sunday withdrew a central part of its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, where Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump to capture the state and help win the White House.

Ahead of a Tuesday hearing in the case, Trump’s campaign dropped the allegation that hundreds of thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots — 682,479, to be precise — were illegally processed without its representatives watching.

The campaign's slimmed-down lawsuit, filed in federal court on Sunday, maintains the aim of blocking Pennsylvania from certifying a victory for Biden in the state, and it maintains its claim that Democratic voters were treated more favorably than Republican voters.

The remaining claim in the lawsuit centers on disqualifying ballots cast by voters who were given an opportunity to fix mail-in ballots that were going to be disqualified for a technicality.

Cliff Levine, a lawyer representing the Democratic National Committee, which is seeking to intervene, said it isn't clear how many voters were given the chance to fix their ballot.

But, he said, it is minimal and certainly fewer than the margin — almost 70,000 — that separates Biden and Trump.