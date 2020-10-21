Decision 2020

Court Nixes Recount in NJ GOP Senate Primary Race

In the court's ruling Wednesday, the three-judge panel rejected Hirsh Singh's claims, upholding the primary results and New Jersey's mail-in ballot program

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A New Jersey appeals court has rejected a recount in a GOP U.S. Senate primary race.
  • Hirsh Singh petitioned for a recount after he lost the primary to Rik Mehta by about 9,000 votes, claiming he would have won if the mail-in ballot procedures put in place for the primary were nullified.
  • Singh also sought to invalidate the mail-in ballot procedures for the November election. 

A New Jersey appeals court on Wednesday rejected a losing GOP U.S. Senate candidate's bid to invalidate the primary results and stop the state's mail-in ballot program for the general election.

Hirsh Singh petitioned for a recount after he lost the primary to Rik Mehta in July by about 9,000 votes out of approximately 300,000 ballots cast, claiming he would have won if the mail-in ballot procedures put in place for the primary were nullified. Singh also sought to invalidate the state's mail-in ballot procedures for the November general election.

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order in May declaring the primaries would be conducted largely by mail-in ballots, to protect against the further spread of COVID-19. In August, he authorized the mailing of ballots to all registered voters for the general election.

Decision 2020 Oct 17

More Than 1 Million Voted So Far in NJ's Mail-In Election

Decision 2020 Oct 7

Voter's Guide: Casting Your Ballot for the 2020 General Election

In the court’s ruling Wednesday, the three-judge panel rejected Singh's claims, upholding the primary results and the state’s mail-in ballot program. They wrote that Singh can still petition a lower court to consider his claims of irregularities in the counting of mail-in ballots in some locations.

A message was left with Singh seeking comment.

Mehta is challenging incumbent Democrat Cory Booker for one of New Jersey's two Senate seats.

The 2020 presidential election will be one of the most consequential in our lifetime. Make your voice heard by checking out our Voting Guide.

Need quick answers about voting sent right to your phone? Text EQUALINFO to 73224 to ask any question about voting access, deadlines, locations and more.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020New JerseyRepublicansenate racehirsh singh
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us