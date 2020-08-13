Decision 2020

Biden, Harris to Accept Democratic Nomination in Delaware

Joe Biden's running mate is now picked, and he and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will give acceptance speeches next week from Wilmington, Delaware.

Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will accept the Democratic Party nomination for president and vice president next week in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden's hometown.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for months, picked Harris as his running mate in a decision publicly announced Wednesday.

Both will give their acceptance speeches from the Chase Center in Wilmington, a source confirmed to NBC10. The Delaware News Journal first reported the location of the event.

The publication reported that Harris would speak Wednesday in the middle of a weeklong Democratic National Convention held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The DNC was originally scheduled to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Biden will accept the nomination and speak at the Wilmington arena on Thursday, a source said.

