Barack Obama to Campaign for Joe Biden in Philadelphia

Former President Barack Obama will appear next week in Philadelphia to campaign for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in Obama's first stump speech of the 2020 presidential campaign.

Details about Obama's Oct. 21 appearance in Philadelphia will be released soon, the Biden campaign said Friday.

The former president's first appearance has long been anticipated as part of the big final pushes by Biden and running mate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris. There is less than three weeks to go in the race between Biden and President Donald Trump.