‘I Am Safe and OK': Local Lawmakers Moved From Capitol After Protesters Storm Building

Multiple local representatives were evacuated from the U.S. Capitol Building Wednesday as violent protesters stormed the building, halting the electoral vote count.
Lawmakers were moving through the formal process when some of the protesters, who were peaceful outside at first, broke in.
The chaos caused concern among lawmakers and staffers' loved ones, who took to social media. Meanwhile, the National Guard was on its way to take back control of the building.
Politics
Here is how some of our local lawmakers reacted:
Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-PA
Boyle appeared on NBC News to say he's safe in a second location where Capitol Police are on patrol.
"The bigger threat in my view is not the thousands of people who are here today, even though they are and they are a threat," he said. "The bigger threat is actually those who have incited them all along the way, cheering this on, that's the real threat."
Boyle said Congress would reconvene when it was safe and certify the electoral results that show Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner.
"It's absolutely sickening to see this militia or armed mob bring us to the point of anarchy. Never in a thousand years did I think I would see this in the Capitol of the United States of America.."
But Boyle said he'd stick with the process no matter how long it takes.
"I don't care how long I have to stay here, we are going to do our damn constitutional duty. There's no way I'm going to be chased off the Capitol of my own country by this mob and whoever's incited them. Yes we will do the people's duty, we will ensure our constitutional process come hell or high water."