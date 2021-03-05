New Jersey

Camden, NJ, Mayor Frank Moran Resigning in Last Year of First Term

Moran, a former Camden councilman and city worker, will soon resign, with a source citing health reasons for his decision.

By Brian X. McCrone

NBC10

Camden, New Jersey, Mayor Frank Moran will resign from the city's top post soon because of health reasons, according to an official with knowledge of the mayor's decision.

Moran, 52, was elected mayor in 2017 and is leaving office with about 10 months to go in his first term. He has not yet given a specific date for his departure, but it is imminent, a source close to Moran said.

The Inquirer first reported Moran's plan to resign.

Moran, a Democrat, has worked for the city as an employee or elected officials for more than 30 years. He was hired as a laborer in 1990, and was elected to City Council seven years later.

His successor will be appointed by Camden's City Council, and a source familiar with Democratic politics in the county said the frontrunner in the upcoming November election is Second District Councilman Vic Carstarphen.

