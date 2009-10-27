Bloomberg, Nutter Put Service on the Line

We can see it now -- a billionaire media magnet and mayor painting a Philadelphia wall.

It could happen if Philly Mayor Michael Nutter wins his World Series bet against New York’s main man Michael Bloomberg.

Unlike area U.S. senators who bet "cheesy" food these two political giants put a twist on the traditional wager and bet their time. The mayors of the two biggest cities on the Eastern seaboard have made a community service bet on the World Series.

Each mayor will host a public arts project regardless of who wins. But if the Philadelphia Phillies repeat as champions, Mayor Bloomberg will come down to Philadelphia to help paint a mural at a recreation center.

The best part -- he would have to wear a Phillies jersey while he does it.

If the Yankees win, Mayor Nutter will travel to New York to help paint the interior of a school. And yes, he'll have to wear the Bronx Bombers' pinstripes.

It wasn’t clear what Phillies jersey Nutter would make his fellow Mike don but Bloomberg knew exactly who he wants to see Nutter rep.

“He's already picked out a Derek Jeter jersey for Nutter,” Bloomberg said.

But don’t worry at least a little food will be on the line.

The mayor of the losing city will also buy lunch for the winning mayor and his fellow volunteers.