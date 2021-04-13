Afghanistan

Biden to Announce Withdrawal of US Troops From Afghanistan by 9/11

The Trump administration had negotiated a May 1 deadline with the Taliban

By Lolita C. Baldor

Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

President Joe Biden has decided to leave American troops in Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline negotiated with the Taliban by the Trump administration, and has set the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks as the new goal, NBC News and The Associated Press have confirmed.

Biden has been hinting for weeks that he was going to let the deadline lapse, and as the days went by it became clear that an orderly withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 troops was difficult and unlikely. A U.S. official provided details on Biden's decision on condition of anonymity, speaking ahead of the announcement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The decision was first reported by The Washington Post.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AfghanistanJoe Biden
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us