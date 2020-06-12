2020 Presidential Race

Biden Rips Trump Campaign’s Coronavirus Disclaimer for Rally Attendees

“I mean come on, man," Biden said. “I get angry about it."

In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.
AP Photo, File

Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump on Friday for his decision to hold campaign rallies during the coronavirus pandemic while making attendees acknowledge that they could get sick by coming.

“And now he’s having a rally on Juneteenth,” Biden said on a call with members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. "All the people coming to the rally have to sign a piece of paper that if they get COVID in this, they will not sue the campaign."

“I mean come on, man," he continued. “I get angry about it." Biden misidentified the location of the rally, saying it was Arizona, when it is in Tulsa, Okla.

