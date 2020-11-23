Biden Announces Key Members of Foreign Policy and National Security Teams

President-elect Joe Biden announced Monday six key picks for his national security and foreign policy teams.

John Kerry will lead the incoming administration’s effort to combat climate change.

Alejandro Mayorkas will be nominated as the secretary for the department of homeland security. If confirmed, Mayorkas will be the first Latino to lead the agency. Avril Haines has been appointed to be Director of National Intelligence and Linda Thomas-Greenfield will be named U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Biden also plans to nominate Antony Blinken as his secretary of state.

