Attorneys who represented Trump's payroll corporation analyze current hush money case

Philadelphia-based attorneys William J. Brennan and Michael van der Veen once represented former President Donald Trump’s payroll corporation in a tax fraud trial as well as Trump himself in his second impeachment trial. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk, both attorneys share their insights on Trump’s current hush money trial and how it compares to the tax fraud trial, which featured the same judge.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

1:26 – Brennan and van der Veen speak about being in the same courtroom with the same judge while representing Trump’s company.

3:31 – Brennan and van der Veen describe the nature of their case representing the Trump Payroll Corporation

4:27 – The process of picking a jury

6:20 – The types of questions asked during their jury selection

7:56 – The biggest challenges in choosing a jury

11:39 – The importance of the venue

12:27 – Trump’s history in New York and how it impacts jury selection

13:27 – What Brennan and van der Veen learned from representing Trump

15:34 – Thoughts on Trump in and out of court

19:35 – How much involvement will Trump likely have in his defense?

22:37 – Will Trump testify?

