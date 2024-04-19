Battleground Politics

Attorneys who represented Trump's payroll corporation analyze current hush money case

Philadelphia-based attorneys William J. Brennan and Michael van der Veen once represented former President Donald Trump’s payroll corporation in a tax fraud trial as well as Trump himself in his second impeachment trial. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk, both attorneys share their insights on Trump’s current hush money trial and how it compares to the tax fraud trial, which featured the same judge.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode: 

1:26 – Brennan and van der Veen speak about being in the same courtroom with the same judge while representing Trump’s company.

3:31 – Brennan and van der Veen describe the nature of their case representing the Trump Payroll Corporation

4:27 – The process of picking a jury 

6:20 – The types of questions asked during their jury selection 

7:56 – The biggest challenges in choosing a jury 

11:39 – The importance of the venue 

12:27 – Trump’s history in New York and how it impacts jury selection 

13:27 – What Brennan and van der Veen learned from representing Trump  

15:34 – Thoughts on Trump in and out of court 

19:35 – How much involvement will Trump likely have in his defense?  

22:37 – Will Trump testify?  

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Google Play (soon) | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube

