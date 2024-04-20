Attorneys who represented Trump during his 2nd impeachment trial speak out

Philadelphia-based attorneys William J. Brennan and Michael van der Veen represented Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. As the president’s current hush money trial continues, Brennan and van der Veen share their experience defending the former president in the latest episode of Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

:30 – Did the Trump impeachment trial feel different from other cases?

2:36 – Preparing for the impeachment trial

6:00 – Reacting to the jury

6:30 – How they almost lost Mitch McConnell

7:45 – The politics of the impeachment trial

8:32 – Why Brennan and van der Veen felt like Rocky

9:13 – Did they think they would lose Pat Toomey?

11:27 – Realizing the world was watching the trial

14:05 – How the Senate works

16:02 – The impact of today’s politics and media on how lawmakers work together

