‘The voters know who I am': AC Mayor faces primary challenge and charges

Running for reelection as an alleged abuse case plays out in court, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small says he doesn’t think the allegations will be an issue with voters.

“The voters know who I am,” Small said in an interview with NBC10.

The mayor and his wife, the Atlantic City schools superintendent, are both facing criminal charges in an alleged abuse case involving their teenage daughter and both have pleaded not guilty. Mayor Small is accused of hitting his daughter in the head with a broom, causing her to lose consciousness, according to court documents. He is also accused of witness tampering.

“Listen, the allegations are just that,” Small said when asked if he had hit his daughter. “We are parents first and foremost. Just because that I’m the mayor and she’s the superintendent, I’m not the first father that’s going to have problems with their teenage daughter and I’m not going to be the last father and like I said, we’re gonna be fine I don’t think it’s going to be an issue with the voters.”

Small’s challenger in the Democratic primary is Bob McDevitt, the former head of Unite Here local 54, which represents casino workers in Atlantic City.

McDevitt and Small have presented differing takes on the issues of safety and cleanliness in the city, which attracts visitors from across the region.

“You want people to come here and spend a lot of money but they drive in to the city and they’re afraid to get out of their car until they get to the casino or hotel that they’re staying,” McDevitt said. “That’s not an experience, that’s a hotel or casino stay.”

Small said the city has made progress and touted crime statistics including no homicides so far in 2025.

“Atlantic City is clean and safer,” Small said, referencing the number of homicides reported at this point last year. “We have a dynamic public works department that do a great job and our police we’re giving them the tools to succeed.”

In the Republican primary, Nadeem Ahmed Khan is running unopposed.

Here's a full breakdown of the latest Battleground Politics episode featuring Marty Small and Bob McDevitt.

Interview with Marty Small

00:51 -- Why Marty Small believes he should be reelected

3:13 -- Mayor Small addresses abuse allegations

4:11 -- Message for voters who question Small's judgment

4:54 -- Safety issues in Atlantic City

5:49 -- Cleanliness in Atlantic City

6:56 -- Making people feel safer

8:14 -- Finances in Atlantic City

11:03 -- Smoking, marijuana in Atlantic City

13:17 -- What Atlantic City would look like if Small is reelected

Interview with Bob McDevitt

13:57 -- Why Bob McDevitt wants to be mayor

14:27 -- How McDevitt would approach being mayor as a former union leader

15:30 -- Getting more people to visit Atlantic City

16:33 -- Safety in Atlantic City

20:31 -- Smoking, marijuana in Atlantic City

24:08 -- Finances in Atlantic City

