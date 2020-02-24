Chris Taylor

Ariz. Congressional Candidate Suspends Campaign After Drug Overdose

Taylor was running in the Republican primary in Arizona's 1st Congressional District

Chris Taylor
taylorforarizona.com

An Army veteran who was running for Congress in Arizona suspended his campaign on Monday after he suffered a drug overdose.

"Today, I have suspended my campaign for the US House of Representatives and am seeking treatment for substance abuse disorder," Chris Taylor, who is also a city councilman in Safford, Arizona, told NBC News in a statement. "I will fully cooperate with local authorities on any matters arising from my recent relapse and overdose."

Taylor's decision to drop out of the Republican primary in Arizona's 1st Congressional District was first reported by the Arizona Republic. Taylor, a married father of two who served two combat tours in Afghanistan, had struggled with opioid addiction in the past.

Politics

Bernie Sanders 7 hours ago

ANALYSIS: Bernie Sanders’ Path to Nomination Smoothed by Young Super Tuesday States

Philadelphia 9 hours ago

Supreme Court to Hear Philly Dispute Over Same-Sex Foster Parents

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Chris TaylorArizona2020 Elections
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us