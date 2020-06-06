Decision 2020

Amanda Cappelletti Defeats State Sen. Daylin Leach in Primary

Winner Amanda Cappelletti had the endorsement of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Leach was weakened by allegations of inappropriate behavior

By Joe Brandt

NBC Universal, Inc.

Amanda Cappelletti has won the Democratic primary for the 17th District State Senate seat currently held by Daylin Leach, Associated Press results show.

Cappelletti, an East Norriton resident, is a former Planned Parenthood policy director who also worked with the American Civil Liberties Union and State Rep. Donna Bullock, according to her website. She first ran for local office in the wake of the 2016 election.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a former presidential candidate, endorsed Cappelletti.

Leach was running for a fourth term in the state senate after serving since 2008. He previously had aspirations for the U.S. House of Representatives but stepped back from his candidacy bid following a report citing several staffers accusing him of inappropriate touching and making sexually suggestive remarks.

Leach has denied the accusations and sued one of his accusers. In 2017, Gov. Tom Wolf said Leach should resign over the allegations.

The district includes parts of Delaware and Montgomery counties including Havertown, Bala Cynwyd, Norristown and King of Prussia.

