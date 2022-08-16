Allan Domb Resigns From Philly City Council Ahead of Potential Mayoral Run

Philadelphia City Councilman Allan Domb resigned from his post on Monday, in what may be a prelude to a 2024 mayoral run, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Domb, a Democrat who has served as an at-large councilmember since 2016, told the Business Journal Monday afternoon that he's contemplating the decision to enter the race for the city's top leadership role. Philadelphia's charter mandates city officials to quit their positions before pursuing another office.

"We really need a leader, a champion, someone who ... really wants this job, and will never give up on our city, and who has a vision to deliver real solutions to the real issues plaguing us, and specifically, it’s public safety," Domb said. "That is our No. 1 issue."

While Domb didn't disclose when his anticipated announcement might take place, he plans to conduct a citywide listening tour to take the temperature of constituents who call Philadelphia home, reports PBJ.com. He once again underscored safety concerns he's heard anecdotally.

"If people don’t feel safe where they’re living, that’s an issue, and we need to solve it," he said. "We need to solve that problem."

PBJ.com has more from Domb who called Philadelphia a "city at a crossroads."

