A sign reading "Vote Here" points toward a polling place for the 2018 primary election last spring. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Election Day is almost here, with voters across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware heading to the polls on Nov. 6. Here's a look at some essential resources to help you prepare for the big day.

WHAT ARE THE RACES TO WATCH?

HOW TO FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE

If you prefer to cast your ballot on Election Day, you have just one option: your designated polling place. If you don't know where that is, enter your address below to find it, as well as other information you'll need on Election Day (For those utilizing the tool on mobile, please click HERE) —

For a full sample ballot, be sure to visit your local election authority's website.

WHY WE VOTE: A SPECIAL PROJECT

NBC Owned Television Stations asked voters why they are or aren’t inspired to vote in the 2018 midterm elections. See the responses.

WHO ARE THE CANDIDATES FOR GOVERNOR?

There are two candidates running for Pennsylvania governor: incumbent Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican challenger Scott Wagner. Click here to read a profile of each of them, and here for a rundown of where they stand on the issues.

WHO ARE THE CANDIDATES FOR U.S. SENATE?

There are two candidates running for Senate in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey: incumbent Democrat Bob Casey Jr. and Republican challenger Lou Barletta and incumbent Democrat Bob Menendez and Republican challenger Bob Hugin, respectively.

WHAT TIME POLLS ARE OPEN

Polls open at 6 a.m. in New Jersey and 7 a.m. in Pennsylvania and Delaware, and will stay open through 8 p.m. in all three states. But remember - if you are IN LINE when polls close, you can still vote! So if you're rushing to your polling place at the last minute, don't worry if you see a line - and don't let anyone try to dissuade you from casting your ballot.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU RUN INTO PROBLEMS

While millions of people will cast their ballots without any problems, some may be challenged on their voting eligibility, experience voter intimidation, or have trouble at their polling place.

New Jersey: Any person who believes his or her right to vote has been interfered with, or who wishes to report other voting-related problems or concerns, can call the state’s Voter Information and Assistance line toll-free at 1-877-NJVOTER. Members of the public also can direct election-related questions to their County Superintendent of Elections and county Board of Elections. A list of county-level election office contacts, as well as other useful elections-related information, can be found on the New Jersey Division of Elections web site.

Pennsylvania: Call the voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772). For election-related scams, call the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection at (800)441-2555 or file a complaint online.

Philadelphia: 85 staffers from the District Attorney's office will provide all-day responses to callers at (215)686-9641. Officials will respond to voter intimidation complaints, illegal ballot help and electioneering at polling places.

HOW TO GET LIVE RESULTS

