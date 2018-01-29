Sponsored
White House Wants Everyone to 'Get the Russia Fever Out of Their System'
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that President Trump was not involved in the decision of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepping down from his position, and also hoped that everyone would "get the Russia fever out of their system" soon. (Published 2 hours ago) White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that President Trump was not involved in the decision of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe... See More