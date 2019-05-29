Inside the White House, Concern About Creeping Impeachment

President Donald Trump talks with reporters outside the White House before traveling to Alabama to visit areas affected by the deadly tornadoes, Friday, March 8, 2019, in Washington.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's statements on Wednesday loom ominously over the White House, with President Donald Trump describing it as a "bad day" for him, one source close to the president told NBC News.

There are indications that pressure from the Judiciary Committee in particular is building, with Chairman Jerrold Nadler's comments seeming to raise the stakes: "At this point, all options are on the table and nothing should be ruled out."

The White House is bracing for the possibility of impeachment. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters, "We're always prepared, but I don't think the American people deserve that."