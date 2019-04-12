White House Considered Busing Migrants to 'Sanctuary Cities'

U.S. Border Patrol agents check passports at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry, where the U.S. and Mexico border meet on June 20, 2018 in El Paso, Texas.

Trump administration officials sought to bus detained immigrants to so-called sanctuary cities as a way to retaliate against the president's adversaries, officials said Thursday.

The Washington Post, which first reported the proposals, said lawyers for Immigration and Customs Enforcement rejected the idea as inappropriate. The newspaper cited email messages it had reviewed and interviews with officials of the Department of Homeland Security, or DHS.

DHS confirmed the broad outlines of the report Thursday night, saying in a statement: "This was a suggestion that was floated and rejected, which ended any further discussion."

The Post quoted DHS officials as saying the administration sought to release detainees in the San Francisco-based district of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and in other strongly Democratic districts. It said the White House told ICE that the plan was partly meant to conserve jail space but also partly to "send a message to Democrats."

