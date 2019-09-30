Whistleblower's Lawyer Says Trump Endangering His Client

President Donald J. Trump walks along the Colonnade from Marine One to the Oval Office as he returns at the White House on Thursday, Sept 26, 2019 in Washington, DC.

The attorney for the intelligence community whistleblower whose complaint fueled a House inquiry into impeaching President Donald Trump says he has "serious concerns" that Trump's comments had put his client in danger, NBC News reported.

The unidentified whistleblower's legal team sounded the alarm in a letter, dated Saturday and made public on Sunday, to Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence.

The letter, which was signed by Andrew P. Bakaj, the whistleblower's lead attorney, pointed to Trump's call last week for "the person who gave the whistleblower the information" to be publicly identified.

It said the president's remarks were among the events that "have heightened our concerns that our client's identity will be disclosed publicly and that, as a result, our client will be put in harm's way."

