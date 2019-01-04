Video Shows New Dem Congresswoman Using Expletive in Vowing Trump Impeachment

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) votes for Speaker-designate Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) along with her kids during the first session of the 116th Congress at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 3, 2019, in Washington, DC.

Hours after being sworn in, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., appeared to tell a cheering crowd of supporters that the Democrats “are gonna impeach the motherf---er," NBC News reported.

The comments about President Donald Trump were captured in video posted online by an immigration activist, who also posted a group selfie with the new representative.

NBC News has not verified the authenticity of the video, but has reached out to the representative and activist for comment.

“When your son looks at you and said ‘Mamma look you won, bullies don’t win,’” Tlabib appears to tell a cheering crowd. “And I said baby they don’t, because we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherf---er.”

Tlabib is one of the first two Muslim women and the first Palestinian-American woman in Congress. She has called for Trump's impeachment before, including in an op-ed published Thursday by the Detroit Free Press.