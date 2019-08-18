Trump Says He's Still Interested in Buying Greenland; Denmark Says It's Not for Sale - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Trump Says He's Still Interested in Buying Greenland; Denmark Says It's Not for Sale

Trump's interest in acquiring the 811,000-square-mile island in the North Atlantic was first reported last week by The Wall Street Journal

Published 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trump Says He's Still Interested in Buying Greenland; Denmark Says It's Not for Sale
    Sean Gallup/Getty Images
    An iceberg floats in Disko Bay behind houses during unseasonably warm weather on July 30, 2019, in Ilulissat, Greenland.

    President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that he's "interested" in buying Greenland. The only problem? It's not actually for sale, NBC News reports.

    "It's something we talked about," he told reporters on Sunday. "Denmark essentially owns it, we're very good allies with Denmark." Referring to the theoretical transaction as "essentially" a "large real estate deal," Trump said that "strategically it's interesting and we'd be interested, but we'll talk to them a little bit." While he acknowledged that "first we have to find out whether or not they have any interest," he said that, "they're losing a tremendous amount of money, so we'll see what happens."

    But officials in Greenland have repeatedly said that it's not for sale. And Denmark confirmed on Sunday that it's not interested in selling the island.

    “Greenland is not for sale," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told the newspaper Sermitsiag on Sunday. "Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously."

    Trump Delays Tariffs on China Under Pressure From Retailers

    [NATL] Trump Delays Tariffs on China Under Pressure From Retailers

    The Trump Administration held off the last round of tariffs against Chinese goods under pressure from retailers concerned about holiday sales. 

    (Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices