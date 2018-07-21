What to Know It was reported by the New York Times that Michael Cohen secretly recorded a conversation he had with Donald Trump before the election

The pair allegedly discussed a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

Trump responded to the report, tweeting it's "inconceivable" and "totally unheard of & perhaps illegal" that a lawyer would tape a client

President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that he "did nothing wrong" after reports surfaced that Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney, secretly recorded him shortly before the 2016 presidential election talking about buying the rights to the story of a former Playboy model who alleges she had an affair with Trump, NBC News reported.

In his first public comments since a series of explosive reports in The New York Times and Wall Street Journal on Friday, Trump said it was "inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client — totally unheard of & perhaps illegal."

The recording was seized in April when the FBI raided Cohen's office and hotel rooms in Manhattan, The Times reported, citing lawyers and others familiar with the recording.

Laws on taping private conversations differ from state to state, and it is not clear where Cohen recorded Trump. New York state, for example, has a "one-party consent" law, which makes it a crime to record an in-person or telephone conversation unless one party participating in the conversation consents.