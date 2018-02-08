Trump Acknowledges 'Power of Prayer' at National Breakfast

President Donald Trump, speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, spoke about the "power of God's love" in response to recent hurricanes and mass shootings. He also cited faith as a "central" part of American life. The president enjoys strong support from evangelical Christians, who helped power his White House win. (Published Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018)

President Donald Trump delivered remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, telling religious leader, politicians and dignitaries that faith is "central to American life and liberty."

"America is a nation of believers and together we are strengthened by the power of prayer," the president said from the podium.

Trump touted the courage of citizens and first responders in some of the country's most trying times in the past year, like when wildfires ravaged the West and hurricanes flooded the coasts. He spoke of the "horrific shootings" across the country, describing the Las Vegas massacre as a "terrible day and terrible night" that was met with bravery.

The president touched on the opioid epidemic, acknowledging those who give "loving homes" to babies born to addicts and the communities and churches who have connected with addicts and "shown them the path to a clean life ... and a renewed sense of purpose."

Sanders Announces Porter's Resignation From WH

White House staff secretary Rob Porter has resigned from his post, a "personal decision" that press secretary Sarah Sanders announced Wednesday. The decision comes amid allegations from Porter's two ex-wives that he was physically and verbally abusive toward them, claims he denied. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018)

The keynote speaker at the reception was Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who was shot last year during a GOP congressional baseball practice. The congressman has talked of the power of prayer in his healing process and has said he is a "living example that miracles do happen."

As Trump took the mic, he recognized Scalise and how his story is a reminder "of Jesus' words."

"With God all things are possible," Trump said, quoting the Gospel of Matthew.

The president later tweeted, "Our founders invoked our Creator four times in the Declaration of Independence. Our currency declares 'IN GOD WE TRUST.' And we place our hands on our hearts as we recite the Pledge of Allegiance and proclaim that we are 'One Nation Under God.'"



Trump enjoys strong support from evangelical Christians, who helped power his White House win.

Christians have cheered Trump during his first year in office as he appointed conservative judges, sought to weaken rules governing political activity by certain religious groups and declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

Trump May Not Testify in Russia Probe: Sources

President Trump may not testify in the Russia investigation according to sources close to his attorneys. The New York Times reports President Trump's lawyers do not want him to sit down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller. Meanwhile, the House Committee has agreed to release the Democrats' counter-version of the GOP's FBI memo, but Trump has final say on whether this second memo goes public. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.