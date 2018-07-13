Trump's NATO Threat Sent Pentagon Into 'Damage Control' Mode - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Trump's NATO Threat Sent Pentagon Into 'Damage Control' Mode

Direct conversations between U.S. officials and their European counterparts were aimed at reinforcing alliance commitments," a U.S. official said

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Trump Says NATO Allies Will Boost Military Spending

    Speaking to reporters, President Donald Trump said Thursday after a two-day NATO summit in Brussels that it would be "unnecessary" for the U.S. to withdraw from NATO because his allies agreed to boost their military spending. (Published Thursday, July 12, 2018)

    United States military leaders sprang into a full-scale "damage control" operation just hours after President Donald Trump departed NATO headquarters Thursday, NBC News reported

    Officials sought to reassure their counterparts in Europe that the U.S. will continue to abide by its defense commitments in the region. The outreach came after the president threatened to reassess those commitments during a gathering with NATO allies in Brussels, current and former diplomatic and military officials familiar with the calls said. The efforts were directed by Pentagon leadership. 

    The overall message has been that U.S. military bases in NATO countries will remain open and that American troop levels in the region will not be reduced. 

    The conversations were aimed at "reinforcing alliance commitments" after Trump "made it clear alliance commitments were on the table," one U.S. official familiar with the discussions said.

    Trump Body Language Signals Frosty Relations

    [NATL] Trump Body Language Signals Frosty Relations

    He didn't shove anyone this time, but President Donald Trump's body language at the NATO summit in Brussels suggests his relationships with key U.S. allies aren't exactly buddy-buddy.

    (Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices