Trump provided a one-man re-enactment of Ford's testimony

    President Donald Trump on Tuesday mocked allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford that Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party more than 30 years ago.

    President Donald Trump on Tuesday mocked Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers, despite having said previously that he found her Senate Judiciary Committee testimony last week “credible.”

    In a one-man re-enactment of her testimony, with his voice alternating between inquisitor and an impression of Ford, Trump challenged the veracity of the testimony that has paused Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation process, NBC News reported.

    The ridicule of Ford, delivered at the Landers Arena in deeply conservative DeSoto County, Mississippi, is in stark contrast to the respectful way in which Trump and his aides had previously treated Ford’s testimony, even as they have stood by Kavanaugh and his assertion that he never assaulted her or anyone else.

