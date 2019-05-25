Trump Lawyers Secure Deal to Delay Financial Disclosures

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, May 24, 2019, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md, and then on to Tokyo.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump said Saturday they've reached an agreement with congressional leaders to delay the handover of banking documents from Trump accounts, NBC News reports.

Trump records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One are being sought by the House Intelligence and Financial Services committees amid probes of alleged foreign influence on U.S. elections. The agreement was first reported by CNN; it was subsequently confirmed by NBC News.

On Wednesday a federal judge ruled that the banks could hand over the documents sought under congressional subpoenas. But leaders of those committees made a deal with Trump's team to halt the court-approved handover while the case is appealed by the president's lawyers.

In exchange for hitting the pause button, committee leaders secured a commitment from the lawyers to stick to a fast-tracked appeals process.

