Donald Trump Invited to Moscow for Second Meeting, Vladimir Putin Says - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Donald Trump Invited to Moscow for Second Meeting, Vladimir Putin Says

“President Trump looks forward to having President Putin to Washington after the first of the year, and he is open to visiting Moscow upon receiving a formal invitation,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Top Moments From Trump/Putin Press Conference

    President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in a highly anticipated and much scrutinized face-to-face on Monday.

    (Published Monday, July 16, 2018)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he has invited President Donald Trump to Moscow for a second face-to-face meeting, NBC News reported.

    During an economic summit in South Africa, Putin also said he was “ready to come to Washington.”

    “We are ready to invite President Trump to Moscow. He has, by the way, such an invitation, I told him about it,” Putin said.

    Putin said that during the pair’s last meeting in Helsinki, Finland, the leaders discussed things that “concern very many countries around the world and, including, all of Europe.”

    Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton said earlier this week that a D.C.-based meeting between Trump and Putin would be put off until 2019 because of special counsel Robert Mueller’s "witch hunt."

    “President Trump looks forward to having President Putin to Washington after the first of the year, and he is open to visiting Moscow upon receiving a formal invitation,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told NBC News Friday about the new offer.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices