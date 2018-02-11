Trump Infrastructure Plan to Ask States for Big Bucks

WASHINGTON, D.C. - FEBRUARY 9: (AFP-OUT) US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Don Bouvet, who has been battling cancer in the Oval Office of the White House, February 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump gave a $10,000 check to Don Bouvet's son, Shane Bouvet, a 24-year-old courier for FedEx to pay for his father's chemotherapy bills. Photo by Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press

The White House will release the principles of Trump’s long-touted $1.5 trillion infrastructure proposal on Monday — a plan which leans on state and private investment as key, driving factors to finance the effort, NBC News reported.

The administration is expected to present a plan that puts $200 billion in new federal funds into the effort, according to a senior administration official, who briefed reporters over the weekend on condition of anonymity: $100 billion on "incentives" to match state, local, and private investment spending on infrastructure projects and $20 billion for expanding federal loan programs that focus on various kinds of infrastructure (rail, water, transportation).

The administration has pushed for public-private partnerships to spur infrastructure action across the United States, even as NBC News has reported that Trump himself is waffling on the funding idea.

The current plan, said the official, would also allocate $50 billion for rural infrastructure projects that will be block granted to states, and another $20 billion for "transformative programs" that have an eye towards "next-century-type" infrastructure projects. Finally, the administration plan asks that Congress spend $10 billion on a capital financing fund.