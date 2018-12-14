In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump arrives during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

President Donald Trump's inaugural committee is under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in Manhattan for pay to play and misspending some of the $107 million it raised from donations, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The paper, citing people familiar with the investigation, said the probe was launched by the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, NBC News reported.

The investigation, which is reportedly in its early stages, is looking into whether some of the committee's top donors gave money to gain access to the incoming Trump administration to influence policy positions, which could be a violation of anti-corruption laws.

NBC News has not independently verified the Journal report.

