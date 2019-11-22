Trump Hosts Heated White House Vaping Debate

President Donald Trump, second from left, listens to American Vaping Association President Greg Conley, right, during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, on youth vaping and the electronic cigarette epidemic. Sitting at the table in between them are Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Kentucky State Sen. Julie Raque Adams.

President Donald Trump hosted a heated White House debate Friday on how best to address the growing health risks of vaping, with industry representatives openly sparring with public health advocates.

Trump told the group he was concerned that a ban on flavored vaping products could lead children to seek out unsafe alternatives that would pose an even greater risk to their health, NBC News reported.

The president again appeared to back the idea of imposing a minimum age requirement of 21 for the purchase of vaping products, saying "everyone seems to agree" on that idea.