Trump Says He Won't Sit for Interview in Mueller Probe

Matthew Whitaker was a vocal critic of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Now he's in charge of overseeing it, appointed acting Attorney General after Jeff Sessions resigned at the president's request. (Published Friday, Nov. 9, 2018)

During an interview with Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday," President Donald Trump seemed to reject the idea of soon sitting with special counsel Robert Mueller for an interview, among multiple other subjects, NBC News reported.

On Mueller, Trump all but shut down the idea that he would sit for an interview with the special counsel, adding that he will soon turn over his answers to written questions to the special counsel "at some point very soon."

Asked if there would be "no interview" with Mueller, Trump said he thought "we've wasted enough time on this witch hunt and the answer is probably, we're finished" after he submits the written answers.

Trump also said acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker is "right" about his criticism of Mueller's investigation and defended his appointment of Whitaker after forcing out Attorney General Jeff Sessions earlier this month.