Trump Claims He Doesn't Know Prince Andrew, But Once Called Him 'a Lot of Fun' - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Trump Claims He Doesn't Know Prince Andrew, But Once Called Him 'a Lot of Fun'

“He’s not pretentious. He’s a lot of fun to be with,” Trump told People magazine in 2000

Published 19 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trump Claims He Doesn't Know Prince Andrew, But Once Called Him 'a Lot of Fun'
    Getty Images
    Donald Trump, his girlfriend (and future wife), Melania Knauss, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, Feb. 12, 2000.

    President Donald Trump has claimed that he does not know Prince Andrew, but a recently resurfaced interview with People from 2000 says otherwise, showing Trump describing Andrew as "a lot of fun to be with."

    “He’s not pretentious. He’s a lot of fun to be with,” Trump told People magazine in 2000, speaking of Andrew.

    The article also states that Trump and Andrew, as well as Trump’s then-girlfriend Melania Knauss, had “chatted” at a Halloween costume party hosted by Heidi Klum in New York City in 2000.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices