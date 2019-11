President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen on April 3, 2019.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo didn't mince words when he learned Thursday that President Donald Trump had filed paperwork to change his permanent residence from New York City to Palm Beach, Florida.

"Good riddance. It's not like Mr. Trump paid taxes here anyway," Cuomo said in a statement, NBC News reported. "He's all yours, Florida."

The residence change was first reported by The New York Times.