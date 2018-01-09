President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen appears in front of members of the media after a closed door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Washington.

A personal lawyer for President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday night that he has filed a defamation action against the website Buzzfeed for publishing a 35-page dossier alleging that Donald Trump's presidential campaign colluded with Russia, NBCNews reported.

The lawyer, Michael Cohen, denied any personal role in Russia's involvement in the 2016 election when he appeared before the House and Senate intelligence committees in October.

NBC News reported that he told the committees that his reputation had been damaged by the "entirely and totally false" accusations in the "lie-filled dossier" about the Trump campaign, which was prepared by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele.