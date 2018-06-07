President Donald Trump's approval is up to 44 percent among registered voters in the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, and the same amount give him credit for the booming economy, NBC News reported.

But registered voters still prefer Democrats controlling Congress over Republicans by a 10-point margin, up from a 7-point edge in April.

While approval for Trump is also up, from 40 percent in April, his current approval rating matches what Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama had going into their first midterms, when both lost a significant number of seats in the House.

Twenty-two percent of voters gave health care as their top issue going into the midterm elections. The economy and jobs, guns, taxes and spending and immigration were also identified as top issues.

