Public Gives Trump Thumbs Down on Russia, Border: Poll

In this July 16, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump answers questions about interference in the 2016 U.S election during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.

President Donald Trump's approval rating ticked up to 45 percent among registered voters, but majorities of them disapprove of his handling of Russia and immigration at the border, according to the new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

The president's approval rating remains stable — it was at 44 percent in June — something that stands out given the controversies since then, said Republican pollster Bill McInturff, who conducted the survey with two Democratic pollsters.

"The Republican numbers don't budge," McInturff said.

Among Republicans, Trump's approval rating is at 88 percent, the highest of his presidency. The Half of the poll was conducted before and the day of Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump Responds to Putin Summit Criticism