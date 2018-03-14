Watch: Students Stage Walkouts Across the US - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Watch: Students Stage Walkouts Across the US

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

Thousands of students across the country are staging walkouts Wednesday to protest gun violence, one month after 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Empower, the youth wing of the Women’s March, urged students to leave class at 10 a.m. local time for 17 minutes. Here is a view of the protests from several cities.

  

