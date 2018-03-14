Thousands of students across the country are staging walkouts Wednesday to protest gun violence, one month after 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Empower, the youth wing of the Women’s March, urged students to leave class at 10 a.m. local time for 17 minutes. Here is a view of the protests from several cities.
Watch: Students Stage Walkouts Across the US
Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago
Thousands of students across the country are staging walkouts Wednesday to protest gun violence, one month after 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Empower, the youth wing of the Women’s March, urged students to leave class at 10 a.m. local time for 17 minutes. Here is a view of the protests from several cities.